Investigation underway after San Antonio fire truck crashes into home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters handled a crash of their own on Sunday.

One of the department’s fire trucks rolled down the street with no one inside and firefighters chased it down in hot pursuit.

The incident happened on Stafford Street near Fire Station 5.

A fire official said they’d parked the truck at New Braunfels and Stafford when the truck started rolling down Stafford.

The truck rolled a whole block, crashing into a car and a telephone pole, and then kept going before it crashed into a fence and hit a house on the corner of Benton and Stafford.

A fire official said SAFD is now investigating to find out what caused the truck to roll away.

We’ve reached out to the fire department for more details and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

