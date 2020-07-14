76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

South Side man stabbed during apparent domestic dispute

Woman detained, claims self-defense

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, stabbing, overnight, south side, domestic dispute
Image of cutting at San Acacia
Image of cutting at San Acacia (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning a woman who is accused of stabbing her husband in their South Side home in the presence of their children early Tuesday.

Officers at the scene, in the 1400 block of San Acacia, said she told them she was acting in self-defense when she stabbed her 29-year-old husband at least twice.

When police arrived shortly after 4 a.m., they say they found the man suffering from possible life-threatening wounds to his torso and arm.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Officers handcuffed the woman and detained her, but they could not say right away whether she will face charges.

They said there were two young children and a grandfather who were inside the home when the stabbing happened. They were not injured.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: