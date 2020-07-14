South Side man stabbed during apparent domestic dispute

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning a woman who is accused of stabbing her husband in their South Side home in the presence of their children early Tuesday.

Officers at the scene, in the 1400 block of San Acacia, said she told them she was acting in self-defense when she stabbed her 29-year-old husband at least twice.

When police arrived shortly after 4 a.m., they say they found the man suffering from possible life-threatening wounds to his torso and arm.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Officers handcuffed the woman and detained her, but they could not say right away whether she will face charges.

They said there were two young children and a grandfather who were inside the home when the stabbing happened. They were not injured.