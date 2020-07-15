Neighbors relieved woman safe after killing abusive ex-boyfriend during alleged attempted attack

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors in a North Side community said they are relieved that a woman is safe after San Antonio police said she was forced to shoot and kill her abusive ex-boyfriend.

Investigators said the woman had a protective order against Robert Wayne Lyssy, 67, amid a history of calls for threats, when he showed up unannounced Tuesday and tried to assault her at a home on Shadow Cliff.

”We’re just shocked that something like this has happened in our neighborhood,” said one neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified.

Police said Lyssy made entry into the home through a garage door said to be left open by maintenance and threatened to kill the woman before she shot him at least four times, killing him in her bedroom.

”It’s heartbreaking. When something like this happens and you have no idea that anything this dire is going on,” the neighbor said.

Domestic violence victims abuse advocates said the woman took all the crucial steps to prove her case by documenting the alleged abuse before she was forced to take drastic measures.

”We always encourage survivors to seek protective orders, to press charges. To tell the truth, if they have to seek medical attention,” said Patricia Castillo, executive director for the P.E.A.C.E Initiative.

The investigation continues but police officials said they do not anticipate to file any charges against the woman, who they said is actually the victim in this case.

If you are in an abusive relationship and need help, you can get more information from the P.E.A.C.E initiative by clicking here.