SAPD: Man in his 60s shot dead after assaulting ex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man in his late 60s died Tuesday after being shot by a woman who he was in a relationship with previously.

According to police, the man came over to the woman’s house unannounced through a garage entrance and began assaulting the woman in her bedroom and made threats to her life.

The woman, also in her late 60s, pulled out a small-caliber weapon and fired at the man, ending his life, police said.

After the deadly exchange, officers were called to the home near Highway 281 North and Brook Hollow.

According to police, the woman had a protective order against the man. Police said he was shot at least four times during the altercation.

The incident is still under investigation, authorities are not sure whether or not the woman will be charged with anything in relation to the man’s death.

