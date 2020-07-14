SAPD: 3 men tied up store clerk with shoe string, broke into ATM

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three men accused of robbing a South Side store earlier this month.

The suspects broke into the ATM at the Murphy Express at 2519 SE Military Drive on July 1 and left with an unknown amount of cash, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

One man jumped over the checkout counter and told the clerk that he had a gun, police said. He then tied up the cashier with a shoe string.

The two other men went to the ATM and used a hammer and pry bar to break into it, police said.

The suspects left through the back door with containers of cash.

Crime Stoppers on Tuesday released surveillance images of the three suspects and offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.

Tips will remain anonymous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

