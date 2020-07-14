SAPD searches for gunman after West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 2220 block of El Paso Street, not far from Guadalupe Street, after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, the man was shot in the street by someone he knows.

Police said the shooter fled in a white vehicle that officers later found, but that the suspect has not yet been located.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and EMS crews answered the call.

A motive for the shooting is not known.