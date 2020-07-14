Teen arrested months after fatal stabbing near Far West Side park, records show

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in May, according to San Antonio police.

Isaiah Andres Enriquez, who police say was homeless, has been charged with murder following the incident on May 8, booking records show.

Police said he stabbed Michael Dean Allen, 50, as he and his wife slept in their tent near the Culebra Creek Park in the 10900 block of Westwood Loop.

Dean’s wife told police they lived in a tent in the woods near the park, and she woke up to the suspect stabbing her husband.

She said she tried grabbing the knife from Eriquez but she cut herself, according to investigators.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and a mask, fled the scene on foot. The wife told police only two people knew where they lived, including Enriquez, the arrest affidavit states.

In June, San Antonio police asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect, who they said frequented the area of Loop 1604 and Culebra Road.

He was arrested on July 9 due to an unrelated warrant, the affidavit states, but told officers he stabbed the man. His bond has been set at $100,000, booking records show.

