Honduran woman in 20s found dead in South Bexar County, abandoned on side of road

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s who had been traveling with other immigrants was found dead late Sunday after she was abandoned by the group in South Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the woman’s body was found on the side of the road around 11 p.m. in the 20000 block of South Jett Road.

The woman is believed to be an undocumented immigrant from Honduras and was traveling to Houston with a group of people, he said. She may have entered the country through McAllen.

Salazar said deputies believe the woman was left behind after becoming unconscious, and she may have passed out from heat exhaustion. A concerned family member called deputies and told them about the woman, he said.

Deputies are searching for the person who allegedly smuggled her and others in the group.

“We believe that negligence led to her death,” he said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

