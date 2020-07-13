WATCH: Sheriff Salazar gives update on COVID-19 cases at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation at the jail during a news briefing on Monday morning.

Salazar is scheduled to provide information about a fatal shooting overnight in South Bexar County.

Bexar County is continuing to see a rapid spread of the virus, resulting in 18 deaths over the weekend.

City officials announced 1,046 COVID-19 new cases combined on Saturday and Sunday. The city’s total case count is now 19,648 and the death toll is 184, according to the city’s website.

