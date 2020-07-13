Man arrested after shooting woman during domestic dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is in police custody after he shot a woman during a domestic dispute on the city’s North Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. at the Coronado Apartments in the 9500 block of Lorene Street, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Loop 410.

According to police, a domestic dispute turned violent and the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her.

Police said the man did not flee and was arrested at the scene. He will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The injured woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release the ages of the man or woman, or say exactly why the altercation occurred.