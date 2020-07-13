87ºF

SAPD: Man randomly firing AK-47 had bullet holes riddled throughout apartment

Bullets struck teen's car, neighboring apartment

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Adrian Mann, 22, was arrested on two counts of deadly conduct with a firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, online booking records show.
SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police say was randomly shooting his AK-47 at his apartment struck a woman’s car and his nextdoor neighbor’s unit.

Officers responded to the incident at 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of W. Hutchins Place.

Mann was firing the AK-47 indiscriminately, striking an 18-year-old woman’s vehicle as she was traveling by the complex, police said.

Mann also fired the gun inside his unit, and some of the bullets traveled to the neighboring apartment, police said. Mann’s apartment, where he lived alone, had multiple bullet holes in its interior.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Tenants surrounding Mann’s apartment unit were evacuated as police negotiated with him. He surrendered to police after nearly 39 minutes of negotiations, officials said.

Traffic around the complex was also blocked during the incident.

He was arrested before 2 p.m. Sunday, online booking records show. His bond has been set at $60,000.

