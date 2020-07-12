Man arrested after firing AK-47 assault rifle near South Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is now in police custody after firing several gunshots from an AK-47 assault rifle near an apartment complex on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of W. Hutchins Place.

Police said around 10-15 gunshots were fired by the suspect, who is in his early 20′s, and that he wasn’t aiming at anything in particular. He surrendered to police after nearly 39 minutes of negotiations, officials said.

No injuries were reported as of yet. The man is facing two second-degree charges of firing a weapon in city limits, police said.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: SAPD: Woman killed in shooting at Northeast Side apartment complex identified