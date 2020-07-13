Police: Men, woman fled in different vehicles following fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several suspects wanted in the death of a 49-year-old man.

Crime Stoppers on Monday released surveillance images of the shooting that resulted in the death of Richard Rodriguez at 6:10 p.m. July 1 in the 900 block of Ripford.

Officers responding to the shooting found Rodriguez dead at the scene and another man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The second victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Several witnesses said they saw men flee the scene in different trucks and a woman flee in a dark-colored SUV.

The men are described as in their 40s-50s, between 5 feet, 3 inches tall to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and between 170-180 pounds. The woman is believed to be in her 40s, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 140 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for Rodriguez’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

