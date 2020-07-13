80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

7-year-old girl grazed by bullet during shooting on North Side, police say

Child was lying down on sofa in living room when gunfire erupted

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, SAPD
San Antonio police officers respond to an apparent drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of W. Russell Place. A 7-year-old girl was brazed by a bullet during the shooting, but is expected to be OK.
San Antonio police officers respond to an apparent drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of W. Russell Place. A 7-year-old girl was brazed by a bullet during the shooting, but is expected to be OK. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while she was lying down on a sofa inside a home Monday morning.

Officers responded to the apparent drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of West Russell Place, not far from the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Blanco Road.

Police said a suspect, or suspects, in a vehicle opened fire on the home and a bullet grazed the child as she was in the living room.

She was not severely injured and was not transported to a hospital.

Police have not identified or located any suspects.

The family is cooperating in the investigation, police said. The motive is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

San Antonio police officers respond to an apparent drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of W. Russell Place. A 7-year-old girl was brazed by a bullet during the shooting, but is expected to be OK.
San Antonio police officers respond to an apparent drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of W. Russell Place. A 7-year-old girl was brazed by a bullet during the shooting, but is expected to be OK. (KSAT)

Read also:

3 Bexar County employees placed on leave or removed from departments after filing complaints against supervisors

Man arrested after shooting woman during domestic dispute, police say

Officials: Man killed after being struck by vehicle on South Side

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: