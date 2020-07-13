7-year-old girl grazed by bullet during shooting on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while she was lying down on a sofa inside a home Monday morning.
Officers responded to the apparent drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of West Russell Place, not far from the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Blanco Road.
Police said a suspect, or suspects, in a vehicle opened fire on the home and a bullet grazed the child as she was in the living room.
She was not severely injured and was not transported to a hospital.
Police have not identified or located any suspects.
The family is cooperating in the investigation, police said. The motive is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.
