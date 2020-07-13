Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported this weekend in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths were announced for San Antonio, Bexar County over the weekend.

On Saturday, city officials announced 535 new cases and nine deaths. On Sunday, officials announced 511 new COVID-19 cases and another nine deaths. This totals 1,046 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in just two days for the area.

With these new numbers, the total case count is now 19,648 and the death toll is 184, according to the city’s website.

As of Sunday, 6,182 patients have recovered and 13,282 patients are still ill.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations are also still on the rise, and available capacity at area hospitals is dwindling. City officials said as of Sunday, hospitals in Bexar County have just 10% of available capacity.

Hospitals are currently caring for 1,265 COVID-19 patients, the city reports.

There are 387 staffed beds available, or 10%, and 373 ventilators, or 47%.

On Sunday, Houston city leaders called for a lock down as area hospitals struggle to accommodate the onslaught of COVID-19 patients, according to a report from The Associated Press.

This request comes after a week in which the state of Texas broke records for COVID-19 cases and deaths. On Sunday, the state reported 8,196 new cases and another 80 deaths, totaling 10,410 people in hospitals from the virus, the AP reports.

