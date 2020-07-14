78ºF

Passenger pinned inside car during crash with pole, police say

Crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at Loop 410, Poteet Jourdanton Freeway exit

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

PJ Freeway crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews has to rescue a passenger pinned inside a car that crashed on the far South Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the Loop 410 and Poteet Jourdanton Freeway exit.

According to police, officers arrived to find a car with three people -- a male and two females -- that had crashed into a pole.

Police said the driver of the vehicle had exited Loop 410 onto the Poteet Jourdanton Freeway but was going too fast and lost control.

The San Antonio Fire Department rescued the passenger pinned inside the vehicle, police said.

All three were taken to University Hospital for their injuries.

