Political newcomer Clay-Flores wipes out hopes of a 5th term for Pct. 1 Commissioner Sergio ‘Chico’ Rodríguez

SAN ANTONIO – After four terms serving as Bexar County Precinct 1 Commissioner, Sergio “Chico” Rodríguez was defeated in the Democratic primary runoff by political newcomer, Rebeca “Becky” Clay-Flores.

Clay-Flores received 9,089 or 61% of the vote compared to 5,624 or 39% for the incumbent.

Although excited, the Democratic candidate said the work for her campaign isn’t done yet.

The win in the primary election has earned Clay-Flores, a special projects manager for the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, the day off.

“I need to take some time to recuperate. I am exhausted,” she said.

For months, Clay-Flores campaigned throughout parts of South and West San Antonio, areas that make up Precinct 1.

“It was myself, a couple of friends from church, a very small team of volunteers (that campaigned), and we all worked endlessly,” she said.

COVID-19 prevented some of Clay-Flores’ biggest supporters, such as her mother, from celebrating with the candidate as results were announced.

“Unfortunately, (my mom) wasn’t able to be there with me because she is older and we don’t let her leave our house,” Clay-Flores said. “I just thank God for the mom that (He) gave me and the servant leadership that she instilled in her children.”

A road to leadership that continues for her grassroots campaign as she’ll face Republican candidate, Gabriel Lara, in November.

“The only promise that I made first … is to be present and accountable,” Clay-Flores said. “(Precinct 1) is a huge (and) diverse precinct, and I can’t claim to have all the answers without input from the community. So, I need to be available, as I’ve been doing throughout this whole campaign.”

If the vote is also in her favor in November, the San Antonio native who, according to her official Facebook campaign page has been endorsed by the Deputy Constables Association of Bexar County, plans to focus her efforts on issues including public safety.

“Unfortunately, domestic violence is a serious issue,” Clay-Flores said. “(There are) very high rates in Precinct 1. So, I think we can use the constables, the deputies, to start to deal with some of those issues and gather some community support and focus groups.”

Also on her list, working with veterans and breaking down what her team calls a jail pipeline.

“A lot of the mental services were actually cut funding through the commissioner’s court. So that’s the first thing that we really need to reinstate,” Clay-Flores said. “In the State of Texas, unfortunately, the number one provider of mental health services are our jails. So, that’s something that is really concerning for me. We’re going to do some work on breaking down (the) schools to jail pipeline, and make sure we support our veterans.”

Leading up to the November elections, Clay-Flores said she wants her campaign to continue being a community effort.

KSAT 12′s request for comment from Commissioner Rodríguez has not been returned.

