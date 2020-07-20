Motorcyclist killed in crash on Northeast Side identified as 30-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night on the San Antonio’s Northeast Side.

Police said Dorrell Godley was speeding on his motorcycle in the 4400 block of Old Seguin Road when he hit another vehicle.

Godley was ejected from the motorcycle, which ended up catching on fire, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

