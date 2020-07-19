3 members of Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club killed in head-on crash identified

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Three members of the Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club that were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon have been identified.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 16, south of Kerrville.

According to the BLLEMC, Joseph Paglia, President of the BLLEMC Chicago chapter and retired Officer with the Niles City Police Dept., Jerry Wayne Harbour, Thin Blue Line ambassador, Lt. Col. Army (retired) and pilot for Eastern Airlines (retIred), and Michael White, secretary of the BLLEMC Chicago chapter, were all killed in the tragic crash.

The TBLLEMC said the group was in Bandera, Texas for the weekend for its annual Thin Blue Line Foundation meeting, which was going to take place Saturday afternoon. However, the organization said several of its members went out for a leisurely motorcycle ride to have lunch in Kerrville beforehand.

The group of motorcyclists were heading back to Bandera when a car traveling from Medina toward Kerrville crossed over the center line and struck several of the motorcycles head-on, according to the TBLLEMC.

The three motorcyclists were killed in the crash and nine others were injured and hospitalized.

The TBLLEMC issued this statement on the crash Sunday morning.

“Please join Thin Blue Line LEMC and Law Enforcement from around country in praying for these brave men and their families. These men who spent their lives serving our country and their communities with valor and honor.”

The driver that crossed the center stripe was arrested and is facing several charges of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

