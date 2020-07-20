86ºF

Photographers offer free headshots for unemployed people in San Antonio area

Photo shoot is part of national effort to provide 10,000 headshots across the United States

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – Some San Antonio photographers are offering free headshots for dozens of unemployed people in the San Antonio area.

The photographers are joining a larger effort involving more than 200 photographers from across the country aiming to create 10,000 headshots for unemployed Americans in a single day.

The headshots will be taken from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 22 at North Star Mall.

Anyone interested in having their photo taken must sign up online. There are 50 time slots available in 10-minute increments.

Photographers will be following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.

