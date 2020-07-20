Photographers offer free headshots for unemployed people in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Some San Antonio photographers are offering free headshots for dozens of unemployed people in the San Antonio area.

The photographers are joining a larger effort involving more than 200 photographers from across the country aiming to create 10,000 headshots for unemployed Americans in a single day.

The headshots will be taken from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 22 at North Star Mall.

Anyone interested in having their photo taken must sign up online. There are 50 time slots available in 10-minute increments.

Photographers will be following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.

Read more on KSAT.com:

San Antonio mayor creates team to provide guidance on long-term educational, training opportunities

Texas’ June unemployment rate falls to 8.6%, but experts warn unemployment could worsen next month