San Antonio mayor creates team to provide guidance on long-term educational, training opportunities

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg told members of the City Council in a memo that he is forming the Education and Workforce Leadership Team to provide guidance on creating long-term solutions that improve the economic and educational realities of residents.

VIA, Mayor agree on plan to use 1/8 cent sales tax for economic recovery, then transportation

Nirenberg said nearly 160,000 San Antonians are unemployed, which has created a rippling effect across the Alamo City, especially for those living just above the poverty line.

The mayor said the city’s recovery and resiliency plan includes a focus on retraining the unemployed to begin new careers in target sectors.

According to the memo, the Education and Workforce Leadership Team will finalize targeted educational, training and wraparound services that will be available to residents; shape solutions and frameworks that enhance the capacity of stakeholders and providers; identify resources and revenue sources beyond sales tax allocation to support the implementation of the plan.

The leadership team includes leaders from San Antonio universities, Chambers of Commerce local nonprofits, H-E-B and Toyota, according to the memo.

The mayor said in the memo that he has asked council members Rebecca Viagran and Adriana Rocha Garcia to serve as liaisons. He said they will keep the City Council updated on the team’s progress.