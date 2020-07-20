Seguin doctor charged in fatal shooting of couple found dead in Guadalupe County jail

SEGUIN, Texas – A Seguin doctor who was being held in the shooting deaths of a couple was found dead in his cell early Monday in the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center, sheriff’s officials said.

According to a news release, Robert Fadal was found unresponsive with a handmade ligature around his neck by jail staff during a cell check.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the jail. Fadal was then transported to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Fadal was in custody for capital murder for the February 2018 double fatal shooting of Tiffany Leann Strait, 30, and her husband, Anthony Ray Strait, 27. The couple was helping Fadal’s mother by lending their truck when he walked out of a house with a rifle and shot them for “no apparent reason,” sheriff’s officials said.

The case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.