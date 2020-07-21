BCSO holding memorial service for 27-year veteran who died due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – A memorial service will take place Tuesday for a deputy who passed away after contracting COVID-19.
Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy De La Fuente, 53, died on April 30. He was assigned to the detention bureau and had been with BCSO for 27 years.
According to a statement from BCSO, the procession is tentatively scheduled to depart at 9:00 a.m. from Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, located at 1700 SE Military Dr.
The memorial service will be livestreamed in this article. If you don’t see a livestream, check back at a later time.
“Social distancing measures will be implemented and we ask that you please bring your mask,” BCSO said in a statement.
The schedule is as follows:
- 9:00 a.m. Procession from Mission Park South, 1700 SE Military Dr.
- 10:00 a.m. Memorial service at Community Bible Church, 2477 N. Loop 1604 E.
- 11:00 a.m. Committal Service at Community Bible Church
