Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announces visitation service for Deputy Timothy De La Fuente

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy who died of complications from COVID-19 in April will have a public visitation service on Wednesday, June 24.

The BCSO will host the visitation for Timothy De La Fuente at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, located at 1700 SE Military Drive. The visitation will begin at 5 p.m. with a 7 p.m prayer service.

The viewing will be streamed to a screen outside the funeral home to accommodate people who are unable to be inside the chapel due to available space and social distancing measures.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

De La Fuente, a 27-year BCSO veteran, was tested for COVID-19 on April 28, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. De La Fuente called in sick the next two days complaining of shortness of breath and a dry cough. De La Fuente died in his home on April 30 at the age of 57.

BCSO held a procession and honor escort for the fallen deputy in May.

Funeral arrangements for De La Fuente are still pending.