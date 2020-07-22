Gov. Abbott urges Texans to closely monitor tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans on Wednesday to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions as a tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to impact parts of Texas this weekend.

“The storm may lead to dangerous flash flooding, especially in the upper Rio Grande Valley, the Coastal Bend, and the Texas Hill Country,” Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott said he is preparing state resources to assist communities in the event of potential flooding and heavy rainfall.

“I urge Texans across the state to monitor the weather in their area and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from possible flash flooding and heavy rainfall,” Abbott said. “As this tropical disturbance approaches Texas, we are taking several precautionary steps to prepare resources for our communities, and we will continue to monitor and proactively respond to any developments.”

Abbott said in a statement that the Texas Division Of Emergency Management and the State Operations Center continues to monitor weather conditions and coordinate with the National Weather Service and their West Gulf River Forecast Center.

“TDEM also continues to coordinate with the Texas Emergency Management Council and is prepared to provide state resources and assistance to local leaders as requested,” Abbott said in a statement.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events: