Silver Alert issued for missing San Antonio man, 67

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing San Antonio man who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Fernando Perez Murad, 67, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of North Knoll driving a Silver 2019 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate MMD3634.

San Antonio police believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Murad is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and gray balding hair.

If you have any information on Murad’s whereabouts, please call SAPD at 210-207-7660.