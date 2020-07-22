93ºF

Silver Alert issued for missing San Antonio man, 67

SAPD searching for Fernando Perez Murad

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A Silver Alert was issued was Fernando Perez Murad, 67. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing San Antonio man who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Fernando Perez Murad, 67, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of North Knoll driving a Silver 2019 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate MMD3634.

San Antonio police believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Murad is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and gray balding hair.

If you have any information on Murad’s whereabouts, please call SAPD at 210-207-7660.

