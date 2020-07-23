Wurstfest canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Wurstfest Association of New Braunfels announced on Thursday that this year’s event is canceled due to COVID-19.

This is the first time in the festival’s 60-year history that it has been canceled.

“We have had our challenges in the past, including flooding events, most recently a fire that destroyed the Martkplatz building,” 2020 Wurstfest president Randy Rust said. " When we looked at how festival operations would have to change to prioritize safety, plus the related operational restrictions, we just didn’t feel we would be able to provide the Wurstfest experience we are known for.”

Wurstfest renovations underway after 2019 fire

Wurstfest is the latest in a long list of events that have canceled this year including Fiesta and the State Fair of Texas.

Nonprofits look for direct community support after Fiesta 2020 cancelation.

The Wurstfest Association of New Braunfels has a list of non-profit organizations on its website that benefit from the festival. Plans are being put in place to help support those organizations.

The popular New Braunfels festival plans to make a return Nov. 5-15, 2021.