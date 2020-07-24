Man arrested after explicit images of 11-year-old found on phone, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after San Antonio police said he had explicit images of an 11-year-old girl on his phone.

Charlie Tavera Arenas, 28, has been charged with invasive visual recording, according to Bexar County Jail records. His bond is set at $10,000.

Officials said the incident happened in October of 2019 when the mother of the victim looked through Arenas’ phone and found multiple images of the victim that were taken while she was sleeping.

According to an arrest affidavit, there were 15 images of the victim on Arenas’ phone. When confronted about the images from the victim’s mother, Arenas attempted to take his phone back, but was unsuccessful.

The victim’s mother still had possession of the phone when Arenas fled the scene, according to the affidavit. The phone was later turned over to police.

Arenas was arrested Friday afternoon, booking records show.

