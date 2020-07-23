Man dragged, choked 2-year-old child because he wasn’t potty trained, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after San Antonio police said he dragged, hit and choked a child because he soiled his diaper.

Christian Smith, 28, has been charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony, according to Bexar County Jail records. His bond has been set at $25,000.

Investigators said the incident happened Tuesday, when the mother of the child witnessed the suspect become upset that the boy soiled his diaper in his playpen and “didn’t use the toilet.”

Smith grabbed the child by the hair, lifted him from his playpen, dragged him to the bathroom and slapped him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the suspect grabbed the child by the neck and lifted him up to put him on a child-sized toilet seat. He allegedly lifted him again a second time, and the child turned red and began wheezing.

“The defendant released the victim before he passed out and berated him some more,” the affidavit states.

Police said the child was placed on the toilet once again but fell off and hit his head.

The mother left the location after the suspect left the bathroom, the affidavit states.

Smith was arrested Wednesday afternoon, booking records show.

