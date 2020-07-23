SAPD: Driver of stolen truck crashes into wall outside home following hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a stolen truck who fled the scene after being involved in two wrecks.

Officers said the driver of the truck crashed into a concrete wall outside a home near the intersection of Benrus Boulevard and Rita Avenue on the West Side Thursday morning.

The driver bailed from the truck and ran from the scene, police said.

Just before that accident, around 7:30 a.m., police said the truck hit a car two blocks away, at Benrus and Bartmer Avenue.

The driver fled that scene before crashing into the concrete wall, police said.

In both incidents, no one was injured.

Police say the truck had been reported as stolen.

Officers have not said what charges, if any, the driver is facing.

Read also:

Lanes on Loop 1604 closed on Far West Side after fiery 18-wheeler crash

Tropical depression forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Cash, meth seized, 3 arrested after illegal gambling operation shutdown in south San Antonio, sheriff says

SAPD: Woman found in pool of blood may have known her attacker