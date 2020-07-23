81ºF

SAPD: Driver of stolen truck crashes into wall outside home following hit-and-run

Driver crashed just two blocks away from hit-and-run, police say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

San Antonio police say a driver of a stolen truck crashed into a concrete wall outside a home near the intersection of Benrus Boulevard and Rita Avenue on the West Side Thursday morning. The driver had been involved in a hit-and-run just moment before.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a stolen truck who fled the scene after being involved in two wrecks.

Officers said the driver of the truck crashed into a concrete wall outside a home near the intersection of Benrus Boulevard and Rita Avenue on the West Side Thursday morning.

The driver bailed from the truck and ran from the scene, police said.

Just before that accident, around 7:30 a.m., police said the truck hit a car two blocks away, at Benrus and Bartmer Avenue.

The driver fled that scene before crashing into the concrete wall, police said.

In both incidents, no one was injured.

Police say the truck had been reported as stolen.

Officers have not said what charges, if any, the driver is facing.

