Cash, meth seized, 3 arrested after illegal gambling operation shutdown in south San Antonio, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it has shut down an illegal gambling operation in south San Antonio.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said two people with unrelated felony warrants and an employee in charge were taken into custody.

The person in charge will face a misdemeanor charge of promotion of gambling, the sheriff said.

Authorities seized $4,000 in cash, about a half-ounce of methamphetamine and a stolen car, Salazar said.

Salazar said more arrests and federal charges are anticipated in the case due to the commercial quantity of the meth.

Salazar said 10 clients were inside the building at the time of the bust.

The sheriff said the bust was a joint operation between BCSO, the fire marshal’s office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the state comptroller’s office.