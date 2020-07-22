SAPD: Woman found in pool of blood may have known her attacker

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was found with head trauma and lying in a pool of blood inside her Northeast Side apartment Wednesday may have known her attacker, San Antonio police said.

“There was no forced entry,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, a public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department.

Rodriguez said a neighbor first noticed the front door of the apartment, located in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road, was open and called 911 around 7:40 a.m.

San Antonio police respond to a stabbing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the 500 block of Eisenhauer Road. (KSAT)

The neighbor then looked inside and saw the 26-year-old woman in a pool of blood near the door, police said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in what police described as “grave” condition. They said although the call initially came in as a cutting, it appears the victim suffered head trauma.

SAPD: Woman, 26, found in pool of blood with severe head trauma inside apartment

As officers arrived and began to check the apartment, they realized they weren’t alone.

“There was a 2-year-old child that was found inside the location, sleeping in a bedroom, that was unharmed,” Rodriguez said.

The investigation, she said, is still in its beginning stages.

Detectives planned to canvass the area for someone or something, such as surveillance video, that might offer clues.

“Anything that neighbors may have heard that they may have initially overseen, so that’s part of the investigation,” Rodriguez said.

As of late Wednesday morning they had not made any arrests or identified a suspect.