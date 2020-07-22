SAPD: Woman, 26, found in pool of blood with severe head trauma inside apartment

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was transported to a hospital after she was found with a severe head injury inside an apartment Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to a call for a cutting at the Rosillo Creek apartment complex in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road, near Midcrown Drive. It is unclear if the woman was injured in a shooting or a stabbing, according to Jennifer Rodriguez, public information officer for SAPD

A neighbor found the woman inside the apartment, lying in a pool of blood with the front door wide open, Rodriquez said.

The woman, 26, was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with head trauma. She remains in critical condition.

A 2-year-old child was found asleep inside a bedroom in the apartment but was not injured. The child’s relation to the woman remains unknown at this time.

There was no forced entry to the apartment, “leading detectives to believe that she may have known her attacker,” Rodriguez said.

No one has been arrested, and detectives are still processing the scene. Police have an area around one building roped off.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Antonio police respond to a stabbing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road. (KSAT)

