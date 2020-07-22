80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Fire leads to small explosion at Northwest Side home

Fire appeared to have started in the electrical or HVAC system

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrinia Carson, Intern

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, Fire
San Antonio firefighters respond to a blaze on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at a home in the 6000 block of Beaver Trail.
San Antonio firefighters respond to a blaze on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at a home in the 6000 block of Beaver Trail. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that created a small explosion inside a home on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials responded to the call for a ringing alarm just before 4:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Beaver Trail on the Northwest Side.

The fire was found in the attic and no one was in the home, a battalion chief at the scene said. No one was injured in the fire.

The fire appears to have started in the electrical or HVAC system, the battalion chief said.

As a result, there was a small explosion. The HVAC system sustained damage, but fire officials said the home is still liveable.

Arson investigators were not called to the fire.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: