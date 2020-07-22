Fire leads to small explosion at Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that created a small explosion inside a home on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials responded to the call for a ringing alarm just before 4:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Beaver Trail on the Northwest Side.

The fire was found in the attic and no one was in the home, a battalion chief at the scene said. No one was injured in the fire.

The fire appears to have started in the electrical or HVAC system, the battalion chief said.

As a result, there was a small explosion. The HVAC system sustained damage, but fire officials said the home is still liveable.

Arson investigators were not called to the fire.