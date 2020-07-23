Lanes on Loop 1604 closed on Far West Side after 18-wheeler rolls over, catches fire

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of an 18-wheeler was taken to a hospital after he crashed his 18-wheeler on Loop 1604 on the Far West Side overnight.

The man rolled his truck into the median of the highway near Shaenfield Road around 1 a.m. Thursday, and the truck then caught fire, San Antonio police said.

The westbound lanes of Loop 1604 near Shaenfield Road are closed past Bandera Road due to the crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT is asking drivers to use an alternate route.

The driver was able to escape the burning truck and made his way to the access road. He suffered third-degree burns was transported to University Hospital via AirLife.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating what caused the driver to crash.

