Feds: South Texas man helped relatives wanted for arson at George Floyd protest in Minnesota

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas – A Carrizo Springs man was arrested for providing false information to federal agents and helping two relatives suspected of setting a store on fire during George Floyd demonstrations in Minnesota evade arrest, U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau said.

Deputy U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested Leeroy Felan, 29, in Carrizo Springs on charges of being an accessory after the fact.

Carrizo Springs is in Dimmit County, about 115 miles southwest of San Antonio.

According to a news release, Felan lied to federal law enforcement officers in order to impede the investigation and arrest of his brother, Jose Felan Jr., and his brother’s wife, Mena Yousif. Leeroy Felan also helped with the transportation of the couple in order to prevent them from being apprehended by law enforcement, federal officials said.

The couple is wanted in connection with a fire set at a Goodwill retail store in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 28. The store was set on fire after demonstrations across Minnesota following Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis. Surveillance cameras show the two suspects setting fire to the Goodwill store’s back room, officials said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering two rewards of up to $10,000 each for information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of Jose Felan and Mena Yousif. More information regarding the reward and the suspects can be found by clicking here.

Leeroy Felan in 2015 was convicted of one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and was sentenced to three years in federal prison. He is currently on federal supervised release stemming from the 2015 conviction.

Leeroy Felan is scheduled for a detention and preliminary hearing on this current case on July 31 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Collis White in Del Rio.