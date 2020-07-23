Gambling promotion among charges in bust at San Antonio home, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Three people who were arrested following an illegal gambling bust on Wednesday night have been identified.

Marcos Martinez, 24, has been charged with gambling promotion following the bust at a home in 300 East Mayfield Drive, according to online Bexar County Jail records. His bond has been set at $2,500.

Jonathan Ramirez, 30, was charged with parole violation, and Annalisa Garza Pena, 32, has been charged with forgery, theft and marijuana possession, online jail records show.

Garza Pena’s bond has been set at $26,400.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said authorities seized $4,400 in cash, about a half-ounce of methamphetamine and a stolen car.

More arrests and federal charges are anticipated in the case due to the commercial quantity of the meth, Salazar said during a news briefing on Wednesday night.

Salazar said 10 clients were inside the building at the time of the bust.

The sheriff said the bust was a joint operation between BCSO, the fire marshal’s office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the state comptroller’s office.