South Texas county implements stay-at-home order following surge in COVID-19 cases

STARR COUNTY, Texas – Starr County Judge Eloy Vera announced Friday a Stay at home/Stay Safe Emergency Order amid a surge in cases in the Rio Grande Valley.

The order went into effect early Friday morning. A Facebook post by the county said the order will remain in full force and in effect until 11:59 p.m., Aug. 10.

According to Texas’ Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard, as of July 25, Starr County has reported 1,559 cases of COVID-19.

Starr County Memorial Hospital reported that it was at full capacity and was forced to transfer patients to other cities on Wednesday.

Officials in neighboring Hidalgo County issued an order Monday mandating people to stay at home and shelter in place. As of July 25, 456 people have died of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County.

