Hidalgo County: New order issued Monday includes shelter at home, curfew

MCALLEN, TX – Hidalgo County issued a new county order Monday mandating all individuals to stay at home and shelter in place as cases in Hidalgo County spike significantly.

Additionally, the order mandates a curfew for all persons ages 18 and over from 10 p.m.-5 p.m., imposing essential travel limitations and requiring residents to wear facial coverings pursuant to the governor’s executive order issued July 2.

The county reported 524 additional positive cases Monday and noted that 34 people died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 318.

Thirty-four people die with COVID-19 complications; 524 people test positive pic.twitter.com/1ujewBfS6A — Hidalgo County (@HidalgoCounty) July 21, 2020

The order states that all commercial businesses operating within the county, except essential businesses, should cease all activities at facilities that may not be provided by curbside, drive-thru or take-out services.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said he offered his deepest sympathies and asked the community to do their part to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“I offer the deepest sympathies as I grieve with the friends and families who said goodbye to their loved ones today,” Cortez said. “If we collectively stand against this virus by taking the proper precautions, we can help save our neighbors from this horrible disease. Please continue to Shelter-at-Home, wear facial coverings and limit mass gatherings.”

To date, Hidalgo county has reported 12,263 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Read the county’s full order below:

Related: Gov. Abbott deploys five US Navy teams to South, Southwest Texas to help combat COVID-19