Gov. Abbott deploys five US Navy teams to South, Southwest Texas to help combat COVID-19

Governor Greg Abbott announced Sunday that five U.S. Navy teams will be deployed to South and Southwest Texas areas to aid in the state’s COVID-19 response.

According to the governor’s office, beginning Sunday, July 19, one U.S. Navy Acute Care Team will provide support at the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen and four U.S. Navy Rural Rapid Response Teams will support hospitals in Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Rio Grande City.

The five teams will include medical and support professionals that will assist with medical needs in hospitals throughout the state.

“The support from our federal partners is crucial in our work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities throughout Texas,” Abbott said in a statement. “I am grateful for this ongoing partnership with the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy, and the State of Texas will continue to utilize every resource available to protect public health and keep Texans in every community safe.”

Hidalgo County remains in the state’s top 10 affected counties, according to Texas’ Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard.

DSHS’s dashboard notes that to date, 10,492 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hidalgo County.

