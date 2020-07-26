Harris County Precinct 5 deputy loses battle against COVID-19, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Constable Ted Heap and other Harris County staff are in mourning after Precinct 5 Deputy Mark Brown lost his battle against the coronavirus.

Officials announced Brown’s death on Sunday afternoon on Facebook. Brown, 53, lost his battle with the virus on Saturday night.

The deputy served in law enforcement for 23 years and officials said he spent the last three years with Precinct 5.

Constable Ted Heap and his entire staff are in mourning today over the passing of Precinct 5 Deputy Mark Brown. ... Posted by Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on Sunday, July 26, 2020

Deputy Brown first served with the Hempstead Police Department and he served 18 years as a Spring Branch ISD police officer, according to officials.

Deputy Brown joined Precinct 5 in March 2017 as a patrol deputy in the Central District before he became one of the Constable Heap’s Uniformed Investigative Deputies in the department’s Special Operations Division in 2019, officials said.

“Mark Brown represented the very best of Precinct 5,” Constable Heap said in a statement. “Whether he was on patrol or investigating an unsolved case, he was a dedicated and hard-working deputy who sought only to protect our residents and see that justice was served.”

He is survived by his wife and four children. Officials said funeral arrangements are still pending.

