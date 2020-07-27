81ºF

Padre Island National Seashore closed until further notice due to damage from Hurricane Hanna

No official reopening date has been announced

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

The undated photo shows Padre Island National Seashore before Hurricane Hanna made landfall.
Texas – Damage from Hurricane Hanna has caused Padre Island National Seashore to close until further notice.

According to a post on the park’s Facebook page, the Laguna and Gulf sides of the island both sustained damage.

Park officials are hoping to re-open by the end of the week but an official date “will have to wait until a full assessment has been done.”

Part of Bob Hall Pier has collapsed from Hurricane Hanna, officials say

There have been inquiries on social media about volunteering to help clean up but park officials are currently “unsure what the process will be or when we may be able to bring volunteers out.”

If it’s determined that volunteers can safely help, a call to action will be posted on the park’s Facebook page.

Padre Island National Seashore is the longest stretch of undeveloped barrier island in the world, according to the National Park Service.

