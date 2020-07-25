88ºF

Part of Bob Hall Pier has collapsed from Hurricane Hanna, officials say

'This is not the day to go and take a drive,' Rockport police said in a tweet

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

End of Bob Hall Pier collapses. Image courtesy of National Weather Service and Nueces County ESD #2. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CORPUS CHRISTI – The National Weather Service reported Saturday that the end of the Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi has collapsed as Hurricane Hanna nears landfall.

The pier is well known by tourists and residents in the area. The end of the pier succumbed to the strong waves and winds from the hurricane as it neared landfall.

NWS also said it is also receiving additional damage reports as the storm’s wind gusts reach speeds of 83 miles per hour, as of 2:40 p.m., Saturday.

The Rockport Police Department tweeted Saturday that the Fulton Beach Road is now impassible due to rising water.

“Please stay off the roads,” Rockport police said in a Tweet. “This is not the day to go and take a drive.”

KSAT will continue to update this story as more instances of damage are reported and recorded across the affected areas.

