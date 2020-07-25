Part of Bob Hall Pier has collapsed from Hurricane Hanna, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI – The National Weather Service reported Saturday that the end of the Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi has collapsed as Hurricane Hanna nears landfall.

The pier is well known by tourists and residents in the area. The end of the pier succumbed to the strong waves and winds from the hurricane as it neared landfall.

NWS also said it is also receiving additional damage reports as the storm’s wind gusts reach speeds of 83 miles per hour, as of 2:40 p.m., Saturday.

We are getting reports of significant structural damage in Port Mansfield, TX. A nearby TCOON observation is reporting 83 MPH wind gusts right now. Will have more information soon. #HurricaneHanna #RGVwx #txwx — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) July 25, 2020

The Rockport Police Department tweeted Saturday that the Fulton Beach Road is now impassible due to rising water.

Fulton Beach Road is impassable due to high water and debris on the roadway. Please stay off the roads. This is not the day to go and take a drive. #TurnAroundDontDrown — Rockport Texas Police (@Rockport_police) July 25, 2020

“Please stay off the roads,” Rockport police said in a Tweet. “This is not the day to go and take a drive.”

KSAT will continue to update this story as more instances of damage are reported and recorded across the affected areas.

