Arson investigation underway for fire at abandoned San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators were called out to an abandoned home that went up in flames overnight.

The fire started before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the back bedroom of a home in the 1100 block of Menchaca Street, near Zarzamora Street, according to fire officials.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy flames coming out of the home but the blaze was quickly knocked down.

Officials said arson investigators were called in since the house is abandoned and boarded up.

Homeless people have been staying inside the home, officials said.

The estimated cost of damage is unknown at this time.

Read also: Fire breaks out at auto repair business on North Side