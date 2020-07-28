Fire breaks out at auto repair business on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – At least one vehicle was damaged during a fire at an auto repair business on the North Side Monday night.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the blaze just before 10 p.m. in the 11800 block of West Avenue.

Fire officials said firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire after forcing an entry.

Flames were contained to one vehicle inside one of the bays.

No one was injured, according to SAFD.

The damage is estimated at around $15,000.

SAFD, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS responded to the fire.