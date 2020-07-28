Just days left for unique San Antonio Zoo drive-thru experience, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo drive-thru zoo experience still has dates available for guests looking to view the tourist hot spot in a whole new way.

Guests who wish to take advantage of the unique opportunity can purchase tickets for select dates for $65 per vehicle for non-annual pass holders/members and $32 per vehicle for pass holders.

Anyone looking to beat the heat by taking advantage of the drive-thru zoo opportunity can save $15 using promo code “DRIVE” and also receive 50% off standard zoo admission for up to 4 people at the drive-thru check-in.

Hope Roth, a San Antonio Zoo spokesperson said the dates for the drive-thru experience will continue through Aug. 5. “Beyond these schedule times, we know that Drive-Thru Zoo proved to be very popular and is something we may bring back for special engagements in the future.”

“Drive-Thru Zoo offers driving at a sloth’s pace and hearing about the zoo’s history and animals. Guests will get the opportunity to buy and enjoy some of their favorite zoo snacks, beverages, and zoo gifts along the route that will be brought to their vehicle,” according to a previous press release sent from zoo officials.

San Antonio Zoo originally launched the drive-thru experience in early May and dates for the drive-thru’s opening weekend sold out within two hours. Due to the popularity of the experience zoo officials added more dates throughout the summer.

“Drive-Thru Zoo has been a wonderful and unique experience for our guests, and helped the zoo financially during a very difficult time,” said Roth. “It not only afforded us worldwide attention, it allowed us to bring back many of our furloughed staff, reconnect our visitors with the amazing animals in our care and helped us financially.”

There are also more than 30 larger-than-life art sculptures located throughout the zoo that are made up of more than 3 million LEGO bricks.

Experience over 30 larger-than-life art sculptures made with more than 3 million LEGO® bricks during #WildConnections! Learn more: http://ow.ly/5Rbd50AFk9L Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Sunday, July 26, 2020

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to arrival. Traditional walk thru tickets are still available on select dates.

This year is the first time guests can “tour the zoo on four wheels since there were carts led by donkeys then later trams,” according to zoo officials.

Vehicle sizes will be limited to 224” long x 81” wide x 74” high, or about the size of a Chevy Suburban.

San Antonio Zoo asks for donations, starts emergency fund

San Antonio Zoo is 100% dependent on ticket sales, guest visitation, donations, and started an emergency fund donation campaign along with unique opportunities like Drive-Thru Zoo to help raise funds for the non-profit organization.

“At a cost of nearly $500,000 a week to operate the zoo it is virtually impossible to cover that cost until we can get back to normal attendance levels of our traditional walkthrough experience. Unlike most accredited zoos in the US our operations are not supplemented by local or state governments, we depend 100% on visitation, grants and donations to operate,” Roth said.