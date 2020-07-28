Woman missing since April may have been in San Antonio, Austin police say

SAN ANTONIO – The Austin Police Department announced Tuesday that a woman who has been missing since April may have been in the San Antonio area when she disappeared.

Susanna Duncan, 22, was reported missing on May 24, according to detectives with APD’s Cold Case Missing Person Unit.

She was last seen at 4 a.m. on April 21, on 7th Street and IH-35 in Austin. Duncan is known to travel frequently between Marble Falls and Austin, APD said in a statement.

APD said based on recent interviews with individuals acquainted with Duncan, they are “concerned about her welfare.”

Susanna Duncan, image courtesy of APD. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Duncan is described as being a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs 110 pounds according to APD.

The Duncan family is offering a $500 reward for information leading to her being located. Anyone with information about Duncan’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the APD Cold Case and Missing Person Unit at 512-974-5250. You can also submit tips on APD’s mobile app, Austin PD. It’s available to download for free on iPhone and Android.