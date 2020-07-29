Hidalgo County posts single-day high record of COVID-19 related deaths

MCALLEN, TX – Hidalgo County health officials reported a single-day high record of 64 deaths due to complications related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 531.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said another 339 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of known positive cases in the county to 16,088.

For full release: https://t.co/Vpdb1K5DO7 pic.twitter.com/l4MWYRlJvs — Hidalgo County (@HidalgoCounty) July 29, 2020

“I am saddened by the passing of our Hidalgo County residents. My prayers and thoughts go out to their families,” Cortez said in a statement. “I continue to ask for you to take the necessary precautions for the safety of yourself and your loved ones.”

Texas Department of Health and Human Services has reported 15,153 cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the virus’s outbreak in Texas.

According to Hidalgo County, there are 7,450 net active cases and 373 people were released from isolation on Tuesday, meaning that they have been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days without a fever.

