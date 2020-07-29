Man intentionally set fire to his own vehicle behind his house, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of intentionally setting fire to his own vehicle behind his house on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Rudolph Owens, 52, has been charged with arson and deadly conduct of a firearm following the incident on July 22, online booking records show. His bond was set at $50,000.

Investigators said a neighbor witnessed Owens use an open flame to light something in his hand, which he then threw into an SUV. The witness stated there was a popping sound before flames erupted from inside the vehicle.

An arrest affidavit says the neighbor recognized Owens before he ran off.

Owens ran toward the neighbor, but the neighbor ran inside and called the police, the affidavit states.

Someone was able to break a window and extinguish the fire, police said. When officers arrived, the back seat of the car was smoldering.

Police said the car was parked behind the suspect’s home.

A week prior, a neighbor had reported another vehicle fire in the same spot, police said.

Read also:

San Antonio man sexually assaulted teen he kidnapped, police say

Man driven to hospital following shooting on NW Side, police say

Man arrested month after shooting at ex-girlfriend as she sat in car, police say