Man arrested month after shooting at ex-girlfriend as she sat in car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect who is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend outside a business has been arrested, according to San Antonio police.

Terrance Clay, 38, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of deadly conduct with a firearm, booking records show.

Investigators say Clay opened fire on the woman as she was parked outside a vehicle service station in the 1200 block of South W.W. White Road on June 20.

Clay had parked his black SUV next to the woman’s car and fired his gun “multiple times,” the affidavit states.

A man who was at the station also had his vehicle damaged during the shooting. Police said that man attempted to follow Clay as he drove off, but his vehicle had damage to a tire.

No one was injured in the shooting. The arrest affidavit states both victims spoke with police officers after the incident.

She told officers that her relationship with Clay ended six months ago, the affidavit states.

Clay’s bond was set at $15,000.

